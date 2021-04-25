Barroz: Official Teaser Of The Mohanlal Directorial To Be Revealed Soon!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is currently busy with his directorial debut, Barroz. The shooting of the fantasy film is currently put on hold due to the covid second wave in the country. However, the latest reports suggest that Mohanlal is planning to reveal the official teaser of Barroz, very soon.

According to the sources close to the highly anticipated project, the team has already kickstarted the works of the teaser. If things go as planned, the Barroz teaser might be revealed on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2021. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

The sources have also confirmed that the shooting of the Mohanlal directorial will not be resumed until the covid second wave comes under control. The shootings of Barroz and all the other Malayalam films which are currently under production have been put on hold till further notice. However, the post-production activities of some of the projects are still in progress.

Coming back to Barroz, Mohanlal had kickstarted the second schedule of his directorial debut a couple of days back. The superstar had shared a location still with the director of photography, Santhosh Sivan, on his official social media pages recently. The stills from the location of the fantasy drama had won the internet and had gone viral.

Mohanlal himself plays the titular character Barroz in the movie. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is playing a pivotal role in the project, thus marking his second onscreen collaboration with the complete actor. Prithviraj is reportedly playing the role of Ron Madhav, a real estate tycoon, in the movie.

Barroz is penned by Jijo Punnoose. Lydian Nadhaswaram composes the songs and original score. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The Mohanlal directorial is produced by Antony Perumabavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.