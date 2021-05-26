Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results: Rithu Manthra, Anoop Krishnan And Noby Marcose In Bottom Three?

Just recently, the 8 finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 arrived back home after completing close to 96 days in the madhouse. The contestants had to, unfortunately, return from Chennai as the show ended abruptly owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Well now, considering the fact that the show was inching towards its final stage, makers have decided to announce the winner. As per the latest promo, audiences have been given a week's time to vote for their favourite contestants, and based on the counts the winner shall be declared.

Well, fans and followers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestants win through incessant votes. As per the latest report of The New Crunch, Manikuttan is leading in the race followed by Sai Vishnu and Dimpal Bhal. On the other hand, what has come as a surprise is two of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3- Anoop Krishnan and Rithu Manthra's vote counts as the duo is currently in the bottom three of the list along with Noby Marcose.

Let us tell you that Noby's performance and his stand in the show until the ticket to finale task was highly slammed by the audiences. However, Anoop and Rithu who started off their journey in the show with a slow pace were seen making drastic changes to their game strategy by performing while putting maximum effort into every task.

On a related note, Ramzan Muhammed and Kidilam Firoz's vote counts are said to be average. Well, with the voting results going viral on social media, many are expecting Manikuttan to raise the coveted trophy. Notably, the actor and other finalists including Sai and Dimpal enjoy a huge fan following on social media and therefore one cannot rule out the chances of their respective massive victory in the finale.