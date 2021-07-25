Manikuttan Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Title; The Actor's Selfies With The Trophy Set Social Media On Fire!

Manikuttan
has
reportedly
emerged
as
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
3
title
winner.
The
reports
started
doing
rounds
after
Manikuttan's
latest
selfie
with
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
3
trophy
leaked
online.
The
fans
and
supporters
of
the
actor,
as
well
as
the
loyal
followers
of
the
Mohanlal
show,
are
totally
thrilled
to
receive
the
new
update.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
3
team
has
wrapped
up
the
shooting
of
the
grand
finale,
tonight.
Manikuttan
won
the
trophy
of
this
season,
while
Sai
Vishnu
emerged
as
the
first
runner-up.
The
grapevine
also
suggests
that
Dimpal
Bhal
is
the
second
runner-up
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
3.
Manikuttan
winning
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
3
title
is
not
a
surprise
for
the
actor's
fans
or
the
loyal
fans
of
the
show.
The
rumours
regarding
the
actor
winning
the
prestigious
title
have
been
doing
rounds
from
the
day
makers
opened
voting
lines
to
select
the
winner
of
this
season.
Coming
to
Manikuttan's
stint
with
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
3,
the
actor
had
a
roller-coaster
ride
on
the
show.
He
earned
an
immense
fan
following
with
his
calm
and
composed
nature,
and
respectful
behaviour.
Even
though
Manikuttan
had
decided
to
quit
the
show
in
citing
mental
trauma
as
the
reason,
the
makers
bought
him
back
after
providing
necessary
medical
help.