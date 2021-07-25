Manikuttan Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Title; The Actor's Selfies With The Trophy Set Social Media On Fire!

Manikuttan has reportedly emerged as the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 title winner. The reports started doing rounds after Manikuttan's latest selfie with the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 trophy leaked online. The fans and supporters of the actor, as well as the loyal followers of the Mohanlal show, are totally thrilled to receive the new update.

If the reports are to be believed, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 team has wrapped up the shooting of the grand finale, tonight. Manikuttan won the trophy of this season, while Sai Vishnu emerged as the first runner-up. The grapevine also suggests that Dimpal Bhal is the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Manikuttan winning the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 title is not a surprise for the actor's fans or the loyal fans of the show. The rumours regarding the actor winning the prestigious title have been doing rounds from the day makers opened voting lines to select the winner of this season.

Coming to Manikuttan's stint with Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the actor had a roller-coaster ride on the show. He earned an immense fan following with his calm and composed nature, and respectful behaviour. Even though Manikuttan had decided to quit the show in citing mental trauma as the reason, the makers bought him back after providing necessary medical help.