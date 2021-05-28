Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results: Shocking! These Contestants Are Now Topping The List

Just 2 more days to go and the voting lines for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be closed. For the unversed, the current voting will decide the season's ultimate winner. Let us tell you that the show which was going on in Chennai was recently disrupted owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shooting restrictions in the state. Following this, the 8 contestants remaining in the house were declared the finalists of the season. Now, the finalists are competing with each other for the final round, however virtually.

With several fans and followers of the finalists leaving no stone unturned to turn their favourites into Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 winner, what has now come across is a data that reveals the contestants' current position in the voting list. According to The News Crunch's latest report, Manikuttan is reigning the list with the highest votes. Surprisingly, following him is Sai Vishnu who has received the second-highest votes.

Though mini-screen audiences were expecting Dimpal Bhal in the second spot, looks like Sai has garnered a lot of attention especially with his tremendous gameplay and his sensible stand on each and every issue inside the house.

On the other hand, Dimpal Bhal is in the third position and is followed by Kidilam Firoz, Ramzan Muhammed, Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra and Noby Marcose. Notably, Manikuttan, Dimpal and Sai have a tremendous fan base on social media and therefore one cannot rule out the chances of one among them winning Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Though several data about Manikuttan topping the list is going viral on social media, the positions might change as voting lines come to a close on Saturday (May 29) and so keep voting for your favourite contestant who you think is completely deserving to raise the trophy of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.