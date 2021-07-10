Navarasa: Not Suriya Or Vijay Sethupathi, Netizens Hail THIS Popular Actor Who Didn’t Appear In The Teaser!

The highly anticipated teaser of Navarasa was released yesterday (July 9). Featuring Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu and other promising actors, the 2-minute-26-second video showed them exuding different emotions including Shringara (love), Hasya (laughter), Karuna (sorrow), Raudra (anger), Veera (courage), Bhayanaka (fear), Adbutha (wonder), Shantha (peace) and Bibhatsa (disgust).

The unique teaser was highly appreciated by netizens especially for its simple concept, actors' enthralling acting stints, terrific background music and the black and white colour palette used throughout the video. Navarasa's teaser was released on Netflix India's official YouTube channel.

Although all the actors featured in the video received appreciation for their respective chops, what turned many heads post the teaser release is the mention of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 finalist Manikuttan in the comment section of the video. Netizens have been flooding the comment section with praises for the actor who is popularly known by the acronym MK.

Interestingly, a few netizens were also seen introducing Manikuttan to those unversed, by dropping information about the actor, his fan base and films. Another section of social media users have also expressed their disappointment over his exclusion in the teaser.

It is to be noted that Manikuttan didn't feature in the teaser, however, his latest Instagram post suggesting his inclusion in one of the segments of the web series attracted huge attention of zillions of his fans and followers. With a lot of comments pouring in for the young actor, looks like fans are super thrilled to see him on the big screen very soon.

Manikuttan will be starring in director Priyadarshan's segment in the web series titled Summer of '92. The segment will also feature Yogi Babu, Remya Nambeesan and Nedumudi Venu.

On a related note, Manikuttan is currently awaiting the release of his highly talked about film with Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which will hit cinemas on August 12 this year. On the other hand, he is also one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 and the winner is yet to be announced.

Coming back to Navarasa, the web series is directed by Priyadarshan, Vasanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun KM, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami and Rathindran R Prasad