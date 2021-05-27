Mohanlal To Quit Bigg Boss Malayalam; Season 4 To Have A New Host?

Mohanlal has been the face of the popular show Bigg Boss Malayalam, right from the launch of its first season. The superstar has had a successful stint as the host of the show, which has been aired on Asianet. However, the latest reports suggest that Mohanlal might not be a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4.

Yes, you read it right. As per the latest updates, the complete actor is planning to quit Bigg Boss Malayalam. If the rumours are to be believed, Mohanlal has decided to bid goodbye to the reality show, due to his busy schedule ahead. The superstar is reportedly planning to solely concentrate on his acting career, hereafter.

The speculation regarding Mohanlal's exit from Bigg Boss Malayalam has totally disappointed the audiences, who have been loving him as the host of the show. The weekend episodes featuring the superstar had created TRP records multiple times, solely due to his excellent presentation and heart-warming interactions with the contestants.

However, the Asianet team or Bigg Boss Malayalam makers have not reacted to these speculations, yet. As per the reports, senior actors Suresh Gopi and Mukesh have been approached by the makers to host season 4. But, an official announcement regarding the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 will be revealed only right before the launch of the season. In that case, the audiences will have to wait for a long time, to know if these reports are true.

Coming to Mohanlal's career, the complete actor is currently busy with his much-awaited directorial debut, Barroz. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a 3D fantasy film, is slated to be released on Christmas 2021. The actor has some exciting projects in the pipeline, including Ram, Empuraan, and Priyadarshan's sports drama.