Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dimpal Bhal Bids Goodbye To The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 episode of April 29 witness some highly emotional moments, with Dimpal Bhal bidding goodbye to the Mohanlal show. The popular contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 finally got to know about the demise of his dear father, Sathyavir Singh Bhal. The painful visuals of Dimpal Bhal breaking down in the show have left the audiences teary-eyed.

The episode began on a highly exciting note with Manikuttan's re-entry into the house. The popular contestant, who had decided to quit Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 due to personal reasons, re-entered the house after staying in a secret room for three days.

However, things took a different turn after Bigg Boss called Dimpal Bhal to the confession room. Thinkal Bhal, the elder sister of Dimpal personally informed her of the devastating news through a phone call. The psychologist broke down after she got to know about the demise of her Pappa. Later, it was announced that she is leaving the show.

Remya Panicker, the captain got to know about the tragic news when she entered the confession room to console her. But Remya chose to not reveal it to the housemates and decided to let Bigg Boss make the announcement. However, the captain later broke down when the sad news was finally revealed to the contestants. Later, Kidilam Firoz was seen feeling guilty about personally hurting Dimpal as part of last week's task.

Dimpal Bhal's exit has totally left the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house in deep grief. The housemates were seen discussing how her tearful exit has left the house in a depressed state. Manikuttan, on the other hand, was seen revealing to Remya Panicker that Dimpal has had a bad dream about her pappa recently.