Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestant Dimpal Bhal’s Father Passes Away

One of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Dimpal Bhal's father Satyavir Singh Bhal passed away on Tuesday (April 27) at a private hospital in Delhi. Reportedly, he was suffering from fever for the past few days and was admitted to the hospital after his health condition worsened.

Ex-contestant of the popular reality show and one of Dimpal's close friends Majiziya Bhanu has confirmed the news during her interaction with ETimes. She was quoted as saying, "Yes, the news is true. Pappa passed away. He was suffering from a fever for a couple of days. There is a doubt whether he was having COVID, so the family for the test results. Dimpal's mother and sister Thinkal are on their way to Dekhi and her friends have reached Chennai to inform Dimpal. After Dimpal's exit, they will be waiting to get an update from their mother and sister after they reach Delhi."

Expressing her concern about how Dimpal is going to take the sorrowful news, Majiziya went on to say, "I am concerned about she will take this news. She was very attached to her Pappa. He was her pillar of strength. May God give her the courage to handle the situation."

Notably, in the Vishu episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Dimpal was super excited after her father and sister Nayana Bhal appeared on the TV screen to wish her on the festive occasion. She was even seen telling her good friend Manikuttan that her wish has finally come true as the world has now seen her father through the show.

Also, a psychologist and a cancer survivor, Dimpal recently broke down after Manikuttan walked out of the show, which indeed melted the hearts of her innumerable fans. The duo's camaraderie was one of the highlights of the show that received huge love from the mini-screen audience.