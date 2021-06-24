Bro Daddy: Here Is An Update On The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Project

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the celebrated actor-director duo of Malayalam cinema are all set to join hands once again. The duo is teaming up for the highly anticipated project Bro Daddy, which is touted to be a family entertainer. As per the latest reports, Bro Daddy is all set to go on floors very soon.

Sreejith N, who co-writes the Mohanlal starrer along with Bipin Maliyekkal, revealed some exciting details about the project in a recent interview given to The Cue. The writer, who is best known for the ad films made under the banner Oldmonks Designs, confirmed that the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is an out-and-out fun film.

According to writer Sreejith, the idea of Bro Daddy was developed during one of their discussions in Oldmonks Designs. Even though they initially wanted to direct another project, the pandemic happened. Later, Sreejith N and Bipin Maliyekkal worked on the script of Bro Daddy. It was the duo's friend Vivek, who suggested they approach Prithviraj Sukumaran for the project.

When they narrated the story to director Prithviraj, Sreejith and Bipin were prepared for a No from him. But, Prithviraj Sukumaran absolutely loved the subject and immediately expressed his desire to be a part of the project. That is how Bro Daddy emerged as the actor-filmmaker's second directorial venture.

Coming to Bro Daddy, the project features an extensive star cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, and Kaniha in the key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

As per the reports, Bro Daddy will be entirely shot in Kerala, following the COVID-19 guidelines. Empuraan, the Lucifer sequel, on the other hand, will start rolling only after the world comes back to normalcy.