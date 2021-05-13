Cold Case: Here Is An Update On The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer

Cold Case, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starring crime thriller is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam film industry. The movie, which is directed by the cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak, was shot with complete secrecy. However, the latest reports suggest that Cold Case is nearing the final stage of its production.

As per the latest updates from the sources close to the project, the pre-production works of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starter are almost finished. The makers are currently busy with the final touches and are planning to reveal an official update on Cold Case, very soon. It has been speculated that the official teaser of the Tanu Balak directorial is on its way.

As reported earlier, Cold Case is a unique crime thriller that revolves around a murder that happens in the capital city of Kerala, Trivandrum. The movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of ACP Sathyajith IPS, who leads a murder investigation. The actor's character in the movie is said to be entirely different from the cop roles he has earlier played in his career.

In an interview given to a leading daily during the launch of the movie, director Tanu Balak has revealed some interesting details about Cold Case. Despite being a police story, the movie will not be having any high-voltage action sequences. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has been mostly shot indoors and has very few crowd scenes, which made it easy to shoot amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Aditi Balan, the Aruvi fame actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie. The project is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography of the project, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing.