Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Teaser Is Out: Nivin Pauly And Team Promise An Absolute Laugh Riot!

The highly anticipated Kanakam Kamini Kalaham teaser is finally out. The promising teaser was released by the leading man-producer Nivin Pauly, through his official social media handles. The highly promising teaser of Kanakam Kamini Kalaham has totally impressed the film fanatics with its unique, humorous presentation and has been going viral.

The 59 seconds long teaser presents the main characters of the movie in the backdrop of a theatre play. The hilarious teaser, which begins with the conversation between a director and his assistant, later introduces the main cast who are performing a tableau. Right before the end, the character played by Nivin Pauly is seen screaming in a funny manner. The teaser ends with a comical disclaimer.

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham teaser hints that the movie is going to be a complete laugh riot for the audiences. The major highlights of the teaser are the way it introduces the main cast, the quirky background score, and leading man Nivin Pauly's never-seen-before avatar. Nivin looks totally different in the unique eyeglasses he sports.

The hilarious teaser has raised the expectations over Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, which marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval. As per the reports, the highly anticipated project revolves around the life of a married couple and unusual incidents that happen in their life.

Nivin Pauly and Kumbalangi Nights fame Grace Antony are playing the lead couple in the movie. Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Vincy Alocious, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudheer Paravoor, and so on appear in the other pivotal roles. Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Manoj Kannoth handles the editing. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair compose the songs and original score. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is produced by Nivin Pauly himself, under his home banner Pauly Jr. Pictures.