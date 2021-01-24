Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju: Rajisha Vijayan Joins The Star Cast

Fahadh Faasil', the National award-winning actor will be next seen in his father Fazil's upcoming production venture, Malayankunju. The highly anticipated project, which is said to be a survival drama, was announced in December 2021. As per the latest reports, the talented actress Rajisha Vijayan has joined the star cast of the Fahadh Faasil project.

Rajisha Vijayan has been roped in, to essay the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie. Malayankunju will mark the young actress's first collaboration with the Trance actor. Along with Fahadh and Rajisha, senior actors Indrans and Jaffer Idukki essay the pivotal roles in the movie, which is scripted by Mahesh Narayanan and directed by newcomer Sajimon Prabhakaran.

Malayankunju will start rolling on January 27, Wednesday, in Erattupetta. The Fahadh Faasil starrer will be widely shot at the various locations of Erattupetta and Ernakulam, following all the safety guidelines implemented by the Kerala government.

In a recent interview, producer Fazil had revealed exciting details about the storyline of Malayankunju. According to the senior filmmaker, the movie revolves around the lives of a set of ordinary people. Interestingly, Fahadh Faasil is not playing the titular character, Malayankunju. The producer also revealed that he instantly agreed to back the project, when Fahadh, director Sajimon, and writer Mahesh narrated the story to him.

As reported earlier, Fahadh Faasil was originally supposed to join hands with Mahesh Narayanan and Sajimon Prabhakaran, for another project. But things did not materialize due to various reasons. Later, the trio decided to proceed with Malayankunju, after Fahadh expressed his interest in the project.

Mahesh Narayanan, the writer of Malayankunju, is also handling the cinematography and editing of the project. The popular young musician Sushin Syam is composing the songs and original score. The official first look of Fahadh Faasil from the project is expected to be out soon.

