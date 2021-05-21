Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu & Other South Celebs Wish The Superstar!

Complete actor Mohanlal has turned 61 today (May 21). Known for his brilliant acting chops, versatility, charming screen presence and heart-melting performances, the star has time and again proved that it is only with utter dedication and determination that one can reach great heights of success. Well, on his special day, countless birthday wishes are pouring in for the actor from all corners. Apart from his zillions of fans and followers, his friends and colleagues from the film industry have also shared several heart-warming birthday wishes for him on social media.

Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and several south celebrities have extended birthday wishes to the Drishyam actor.

Also Read: Mohanlal Birthday Special: 5 Factors That Make The Complete Actor An Absolute Genius

Chiranjeevi wished dearest Mohanlal on his 61st birthday by sharing a throwback picture of himself with the Malayalam actor and son Ram Charan. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Dear #Lalettan @Mohanlal A Powerhouse of Cinematic talent and a Gem of a human being and my loving brother, Many Many Happy returns!! May The Force Be with you Always and Forever !!"

Happy Birthday Dear #Lalettan @Mohanlal A Powerhouse of Cinematic talent and a Gem of a human being and my loving brother, Many Many Happy returns!! May The Force Be with you Always and Forever !! pic.twitter.com/metEZTVDfR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 21, 2021

Also Read: Mammootty's Special Wish For Mohanlal Is Winning The Internet; Shares A Throwback Picture

Mega Power Star Ram Charan wished the superstar with a lovely throwback picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday #Lalettan @MohanlalSir. Have a wonderful and memorable year ahead!"

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu sent across a sweet wish for Mohanlal on his special day. He tweeted, "Happy birthday @Mohanlal sir. Wishing you happiness, great health and fulfillment always!"

Happy birthday @Mohanlal sir. Wishing you happiness, great health and fulfillment always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Sharing a throwback picture with his BFF, director Priyadarshan tweeted, "Happy Birthday Dear Lalu @Mohanlal."

Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartwarming post on the occasion. Sharing an unseen picture of Mohanlal he wrote, "Wishing our dearest Lalettan a very happy birthday !! May you continue to entertain, amaze and win our hearts through countless films and unforgettable characters !! 🤗🤗🤗 ❤❤"

On a related note, to celebrate his birthday, makers of Mohanlal's upcoming film Markkar Arabikadalinte Simham have dropped the lyrical song 'Chembinte Chelulla' featuring the actor on their social media handle.