Malik Satellite Rights Rate Is Revealed: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Fails To Beat Drishyam 2

Malik, the period drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the titular role, has been receiving positive reviews from both audiences and critics. The movie, which is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 15, 2021. Interestingly, the satellite rights rate of Malik is finally revealed now.

In a recent interview given to a leading media, director Mahesh Narayanan finally revealed the satellite rights rate received by the Fahadh Faasil starrer. When he was asked about the rumours regarding the satellite deal, the filmmaker revealed that Malik was sold for Amazon Prime Video for Rs. 22 Crore.

Thus, it has also been confirmed that the Fahadh Faasil starrer failed to break the record set by Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal-starring crime drama. To the unversed, Drishyam 2 was bought by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping price of Rs. 30 Crore. Thus, the Mohanlal starrer has made the biggest OTT deal in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Fahadh Faasil, the leading man has been receiving rave reviews for his brilliant performance as Sulaiman Ali aka Ali Ikka, the revolutionary leader of a coastal village. The National award-winner has played the various stages of his character's life, from the early 20s to 60s. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial has also been applauded for its exceptional making style and top-notch technical aspects.

Nimisha Sajayan has played the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie. The talented actress has appeared in the role of Roselin, the wide of Ali Ikka in the Mahesh Narayanan directorial. Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath, and so on have essayed the other pivotal roles. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.