Mohanlal Is Back In His Organic Farm; Wins The Internet With A New Video!

Mohanlal, the superstar has been into organic farming for over the past 5 years now. The superstar owns an organic farm in the backyard of his Kochi residence and has earlier treated the fans with a video of the same. Interestingly, Mohanlal is now back in his organic farm this lockdown and is winning the internet with a new video.

"Organic Farming during lockdown at my Home.

Thanks to my Team behind the lockdown videos.

Introducing the team members behind the videos

Concept & Execution : @sajivsoman

Cinematography: @pramod.kpillai.79 Music: @arunvijaymusic Editing : @shyamsasidharan_s & @vivekdin_ Colorist: @liju_prabhakar , DI: Rangrays Media Works Sound: @prrahul402

Thanks to Leniko Video Productions @lenikosolutions

@smithanaird , @dee_panangod , @rs_harikrishna," Mohanlal captioned the post.

In the video, Lalettan is seen entering the farm for day-to-day activities like watering and plucking vegetables. The complete actor is later seen explaining the purpose of the veggies that have been planted on his farm. In his desi attire, Mohanlal reminded some of the most-loved characters of his illustrious filmography.

The superstar later revealed that he has been actively doing organic farming at his residence in Kalamakkara, Ernakulam for the past 4-5 years. Mohanlal also revealed that the vegetables for the daily needs of his family have been harvested from this small farm. The actor is also seen discussing the same with Das, who manages his organic farm.

Mohanlal also explained the importance of organic farming to his fans and followers and appealed to all to start cultivating in the available land or their terrace. Both the industry members and followers have been heaping praises on the complete actor for putting forward a great message, and sharing a glimpse of his beautiful farm.