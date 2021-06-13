Mohanlal's Barroz: Antony Perumbavoor Opens Up About The Daily Shooting Expenses!

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema is set to make his directorial debut, with the upcoming project Barroz. The movie, which is a 3D fantasy film, is currently put on hold due to the second wave of the pandemic. As per the latest reports, Barroz is being made as one of the most expensive projects of the Malayalam film industry.

In a recent interview given to Vellithira, Antony Perumbavoor opened up about the daily shooting expenses of the Mohanlal directorial. According to the producer, the daily shooting expenses of Barroz are around Rs 20-21 Lakh. With the producer's revelation, it is confirmed that the fantasy film is being made on a massive budget.

Antony Perumbavoor revealed that Barroz was being shot at the various locations of Kochi, including the popular Brunton Boatyard Hotel of Fort Kochi, Maharajas College, Law College, Nedumbasseri International Airport, and Kumarakom. Mohanlal and his team put the shooting on hold on April 7, 2021, due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Interestingly, Antony Perumbavoor also revealed how Mohanlal decided to finally make his directorial debut. According to the producer, the complete actor started thinking about filmmaking, two and a half years back. Antony remarked that Mohanlal is a perfectionist filmmaker, who knows what exactly he wants. When he is sure about something, there is no looking back. The producer also revealed that the 3D project has had elaborated pre-production.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Becomes IMDb's Highest Rated Indian Film Of 2021; Sets A New Record!

Aaraattu Is My Tribute To Mohanlal, Says Director B Unnikrishnan

Barroz will feature Mohanlal himself in the titular role. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is playing a pivotal role in the project, which is scripted by Jijo Punnoose. Santhosh Sivan ISC, the veteran cinematographer-director, is the DOP. Child Prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram composes the songs and original score. The Mohanlal directorial is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas.