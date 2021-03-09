The Priest Advance Booking Is Open; The Mammootty Starrer To Hit The Screens On March 11

The Priest, the Mammootty starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres on March 11, Thursday. The advance booking of the Mammootty starrer is now open, and the mystery thriller has been receiving an immense audience rush. If things go at the same rate, The Priest has all chances to make a grand first-day collection at the box office.

The movie, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres on March 4, 2021, was later postponed due to the unavailability of second shows at the theatres in Kerala. However, the Kerala Government recently resumed the second shows in theatres with new show timings. This has led to The Priest team deciding to release the project on March 11, 2021.

But, the makers have not revealed the complete theatre list of the Mammootty starrer, so far. The pre-release booking of The Priest is open for all major Kerala cities, GCC, and overseas centers. The team has assured that the openings for the rest of the Kerala will be open by March 10, Wednesday.

The grand release of The Priest is expected to pave way for the theatrical release of more Malayalam films. Following the release of the Mammootty starrer, around 12 much-awaited projects from the Malayalam film industry are gearing up for release. The list includes some most anticipated projects including Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, One, Malik, Kurup, and so on.