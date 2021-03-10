The Priest Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Will The Mammootty Starrer Revive The Pandemic-Hit Industry?

The Kerala Box Office Collections

The Priest is releasing over 300 screens across Kerala, thus emerging as the biggest release post lockdown. The Mammootty will have four shows per day starting from 12 PM, as per the COVID-19 protocol. In that case, the Jofin T Chacko directorial should get a massive opening at the Kerala box office, despite the theatres allowing only 50 percent occupancy.

The GCC Box Office Collections

The Mammootty starrer is getting a record release in GCC, by emerging as the biggest South Indian release of the region so far. To the unversed, GCC is one of the biggest overseas markets for Malayalam cinema. So, The Priest is expected to make a massive opening at the GCC box office on Day 1.

The Rest Of The Overseas Collection

The Priest is also releasing in all major overseas centers including Australia, on March 11, Thursday itself. So it has been clear that the Mammootty starrer has all chances to fare extremely well at the box office on Day 1.

The Excellent Advance Bookings

As per the latest updates, The Priest has been an excellent response from the audiences when it comes to the advance bookings. This also assures that the Mammootty starrer is going to have a massive opening at the box office on day 1.