Bigg Boss Malayalam Launch Date And Time Is Out; Read Details Inside!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, the highly anticipated reality show has finally got its launch date and time. The makers revealed a new promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 on March 13, Sunday, featuring host Mohanlal, In the new promo, the superstar is seen revealing the much-awaited launch date of the show and its timings.

It has been confirmed that Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 will premiere on March 27, Sunday. The show will be aired at 9.30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturdays and Sundays in Asianet. The show will be simultaneously available on Disney+Hotstar as well. In the new promo, Mohanlal has confirmed that a few individuals who have strong perspectives on life are coming together for the show. The superstar also added that the 100-days-long show is going to be a colourful entertainer.

Even though nothing has been revealed about the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, the rumourmills have already begun to drop hints. If the reports are to be believed, some of the most popular faces of the film and television industries, social media influencers, LGBTQ activists, and a few commoners will be a part of the fourth season of Mohanlal's show.