Bigg Boss Malayalam Launch Date And Time Is Out; Read Details Inside!

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4,
the
highly
anticipated
reality
show
has
finally
got
its
launch
date
and
time.
The
makers
revealed
a
new
promo
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
on
March
13,
Sunday,
featuring
host
Mohanlal,
In
the
new
promo,
the
superstar
is
seen
revealing
the
much-awaited
launch
date
of
the
show
and
its
timings.
It
has
been
confirmed
that
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
will
premiere
on
March
27,
Sunday.
The
show
will
be
aired
at
9.30
PM
from
Monday
to
Friday
and
at
9
PM
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays
in
Asianet.
The
show
will
be
simultaneously
available
on
Disney+Hotstar
as
well.
In
the
new
promo,
Mohanlal
has
confirmed
that
a
few
individuals
who
have
strong
perspectives
on
life
are
coming
together
for
the
show.
The
superstar
also
added
that
the
100-days-long
show
is
going
to
be
a
colourful
entertainer.
Even
though
nothing
has
been
revealed
about
the
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4,
the
rumourmills
have
already
begun
to
drop
hints.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
some
of
the
most
popular
faces
of
the
film
and
television
industries,
social
media
influencers,
LGBTQ
activists,
and
a
few
commoners
will
be
a
part
of
the
fourth
season
of
Mohanlal's
show.