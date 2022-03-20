CBI 5 The Brain: The Mammootty Starrer To Get An Eid Release?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to return as the iconic character Sethurama Iyer in the upcoming 5th installment of the CBI Series. The project, which has been titled CBI 5 The Brain is currently nearing the final stage of its production. Now, sources close to the Mammootty starrer have revealed a major update on its release date.

As per the latest updates, CBI 5 The Brain is getting a grand theatrical release during the Eid season of 2022. If things go as planned, the makers will announce the official release date of the K Madhu directorial with a special update, by the end of March.

The sources close to CBI 5 The Brain suggest that the shooting of the project will be wrapped up by the end of this week. In that case, the next official update of the Mammootty starrer can be expected by the beginning of April 2022, or on the auspicious occasion of Vishu 2022.

CBI 5 The Brain, which marks the reunion of Mammootty, director K Madhu, and writer SN Swamy, started rolling after 34 years of the release of its first past, Oru CBI Diarykurippu. The series, which is written and directed by the K Madhu-SN Swamy duo, is unarguably the biggest movie franchise ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. As per the reports, the 5th installment revolves around a form of crime named "basket killing."

Along with Mammootty, the original cast of the CBI Series including Mukesh, Jagathi Sreekumar, and Saikumar are also returning in CBI 5 The Brain. Renji Panicker, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Sudev Nair, Kaniha, Ramesh Pisharody, Ansiba Hassan, and others are part of the additional star cast. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music score. Akhil George is the DOP. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by Appachan, under the prestigious banner Swargachithra.