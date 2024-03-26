Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: After Asi Rocky, Sijo John To QUIT Mohanlal’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Sijo
John
Exit:
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced
and
this
popular
reality
show
has
coming
up
with
some
interesting
surprises
for
the
audience.
Hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
came
with
a
new
theme
wherein
the
house
has
been
designed
in
the
circus
theme
and
has
become
home
to
19
contestants.
And
while
the
show
is
in
its
third
week,
it
has
managed
to
keep
everyone
on
their
toes
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
double
elimination
during
the
weekend
wherein
Nishana
and
Suresh
Menon
were
eliminated
due
to
the
audience's
votes.
While
this
came
as
a
shock
to
everyone,
the
show
saw
a
major
twist
wherein
Asi
Rocky
was
kicked
out
of
the
show
for
violating
the
rules
of
the
show.
It
was
reported
that
Rocky
was
seen
getting
into
a
physical
fight
with
Sijo
John
and
ended
up
hitting
him
during
an
ugly
argument.
As
a
result,
Rocky
was
evicted
from
the
show
which
left
some
of
the
contestants
heartbroken
and
in
tears.
And
now
as
per
the
recent
update,
Sijo
is
likely
to
quit
the
show
post
the
fight.
Reportedly,
Sijo's
hit
was
badly
hurt
in
the
fight
and
it
is
reported
that
he
is
likely
to
step
out
for
the
treatment
for
the
same.
While
there
are
speculations
about
the
number
of
days
Sijo
will
be
on
rest,
it
has
left
people
wondering
if
he
will
be
making
a
comeback
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
anytime
soon.
Well,
while
Sijo's
exit
hasn't
been
confirmed
officially,
his
exit
will
certainly
be
a
game
changer.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
had
its
third
round
of
nominations
for
elimination
wherein
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
including
Norah
Muskaan,
Ansiba,
Sreerekha,
Janmooni,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jasmine
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose
and
Arjun
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 12:27 [IST]