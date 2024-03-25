Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Asi Rocky To Be KICKED OUT Of The House Post His Physical Fight With Sijo? Here’s What

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Rocky Eliminated: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been one of the most talked about popular reality shows and there are no second thoughts about it. Hosted by Mohanlal, the show has been coming with new twists every day which has left everyone intrigued. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a major twist with its double elimination during the weekend wherein Nishana and Suresh Menon were eliminated which left everyone surprised.

And while the audience is still coming to terms with the big twist, it is reported that Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is up for another twist wherein another contestant will be kicked out of the house tonight. We are talking about Asi Rocky who will be ousted from the BB house for violating a major rule in the house.

It is reported that Rocky got into a physical fight with Sijo John. It is reported that Rocky and Sijo were seen having a heated argument and while Sijo was apparently touching him, Rocky warned him against doing so. Later Rocky lost his cool and raised a fit towards Sijo's chin which left everyone in the house shocked.

To note, the incident happened just a day after Mohanlal warned Rocky about his aggressive behaviour on the show. Earlier, Rocky was accused of damaging the BB property following which he was nominated for eviction straightaway. This isn't all. He also threatened Jasmine and Gabri during their ugly fights which has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

While no official announcement has been made about Rocky's eviction, the recent promo has left everyone wondering if he will be evicted from the game. If the reports turned out to be true, Rocky's eviction will surely be a game changer in the house as he will become the third fourth contestant to walk out of Bigg Boss house after Ratheesh Kumar, Nishana and Suresh Menon.