Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Asi Rocky To Be KICKED OUT Of The House Post His Physical Fight With Sijo? Here’s What

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Rocky
Eliminated:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
popular
reality
shows
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
the
show
has
been
coming
with
new
twists
every
day
which
has
left
everyone
intrigued.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
major
twist
with
its
double
elimination
during
the
weekend
wherein
Nishana
and
Suresh
Menon
were
eliminated
which
left
everyone
surprised.
And
while
the
audience
is
still
coming
to
terms
with
the
big
twist,
it
is
reported
that
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
up
for
another
twist
wherein
another
contestant
will
be
kicked
out
of
the
house
tonight.
We
are
talking
about
Asi
Rocky
who
will
be
ousted
from
the
BB
house
for
violating
a
major
rule
in
the
house.
It
is
reported
that
Rocky
got
into
a
physical
fight
with
Sijo
John.
It
is
reported
that
Rocky
and
Sijo
were
seen
having
a
heated
argument
and
while
Sijo
was
apparently
touching
him,
Rocky
warned
him
against
doing
so.
Later
Rocky
lost
his
cool
and
raised
a
fit
towards
Sijo's
chin
which
left
everyone
in
the
house
shocked.
To
note,
the
incident
happened
just
a
day
after
Mohanlal
warned
Rocky
about
his
aggressive
behaviour
on
the
show.
Earlier,
Rocky
was
accused
of
damaging
the
BB
property
following
which
he
was
nominated
for
eviction
straightaway.
This
isn't
all.
He
also
threatened
Jasmine
and
Gabri
during
their
ugly
fights
which
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
While
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
about
Rocky's
eviction,
the
recent
promo
has
left
everyone
wondering
if
he
will
be
evicted
from
the
game.
If
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
Rocky's
eviction
will
surely
be
a
game
changer
in
the
house
as
he
will
become
the
third
fourth
contestant
to
walk
out
of
Bigg
Boss
house
after
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Nishana
and
Suresh
Menon.
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2024, 13:26 [IST]