Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Nishana Elated With Her Eviction; Says ‘I Am Happy To Leave Before..’

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been all about surprises since the first day itself. Hosted by Mohanlal, the popular reality show, which has been home to 19 contestants, has been coming with new twists every day which has managed to leave the audience intrigued. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a new twist with the second elimination on Saturday.

To note, Reshmin Bai, Suresh Menon, Sijo John, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Norah Muskaan, Nishana and Jinto were nominated for elimination. As Rishi got the maximum votes and escaped the elimination, it was Nishana who got least votes from the audience throughout the week. As a result, Nishana, who was a commoner in the show, was eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 and her elimination has left everyone in shock.

However, Nishana has been quite happy with her elimination and was all smiles as she walked out of the Bigg Boss house. Reacting to her elimination, Nishana stated, "I am happy to leave without earning much hatred".

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has come up with several surprises for the audience and the contestants this time. In fact, the BB house has also been categorised into four different rooms. While Fire Room will have a minimalist design, the Black & White room will have a monochromatic elegance. The Cards Room will be exuding a mystifying vibe and will be having a larger than life playing cards on the walls. On the other hand, Vintage Room is a luxurious treat with velvet panelled beds, a cozy fireplace and other amenities.