Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Nishana Elated With Her Eviction; Says ‘I Am Happy To Leave Before..’

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
all
about
surprises
since
the
first
day
itself.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
the
popular
reality
show,
which
has
been
home
to
19
contestants,
has
been
coming
with
new
twists
every
day
which
has
managed
to
leave
the
audience
intrigued.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
new
twist
with
the
second
elimination
on
Saturday.
To
note,
Reshmin
Bai,
Suresh
Menon,
Sijo
John,
Rishi
S
Kumar,
Asi
Rocky,
Norah
Muskaan,
Nishana
and
Jinto
were
nominated
for
elimination.
As
Rishi
got
the
maximum
votes
and
escaped
the
elimination,
it
was
Nishana
who
got
least
votes
from
the
audience
throughout
the
week.
As
a
result,
Nishana,
who
was
a
commoner
in
the
show,
was
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
and
her
elimination
has
left
everyone
in
shock.
However,
Nishana
has
been
quite
happy
with
her
elimination
and
was
all
smiles
as
she
walked
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Reacting
to
her
elimination,
Nishana
stated,
"I
am
happy
to
leave
without
earning
much
hatred".
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
come
up
with
several
surprises
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants
this
time.
In
fact,
the
BB
house
has
also
been
categorised
into
four
different
rooms.
While
Fire
Room
will
have
a
minimalist
design,
the
Black
&
White
room
will
have
a
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
will
be
exuding
a
mystifying
vibe
and
will
be
having
a
larger
than
life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
On
the
other
hand,
Vintage
Room
is
a
luxurious
treat
with
velvet
panelled
beds,
a
cozy
fireplace
and
other
amenities.
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 17:51 [IST]