Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Ratheesh Kumar Reveals REAL Reason For His Eviction & You Will Be Surprised

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced
and
the
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
has
come
up
with
a
lot
of
twists
and
turns.
As
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
coming
up
with
a
lot
of
masala
and
drama,
it
saw
a
major
game
changer
with
the
first
elimination
of
the
season.
For
the
uninitiated,
Ratheesh
Kumar
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
To
note,
he
was
among
the
eight
nominated
contestants
in
the
first
week
which
also
included
Saranya
Anand,
Sijo
John,
Norah
Muskaan,
Jinto,
Ansiba
Hassa,
Suresh
Menon
and
Asi
Rocky.
While
Sijo
John
received
the
highest
votes,
Ratheesh's
elimination
came
as
a
shock
to
everyone
as
he
has
been
among
the
most
popular
contestants
in
the
house.
Needless
to
say,
fans
have
been
brimming
with
an
opinion
over
Ratheesh's
elimination
and
many
have
termed
it
an
unfair
eviction.
And
now,
Ratheesh
has
revealed
the
real
reason
behind
his
elimination
and
said,
"I
should
have
been
more
careful
with
my
words.
I've
learned
that
one
must
exercise
caution
with
their
language.
In
just
a
week,
I've
gained
valuable
insights".
He
further
stated,
"So
sorry
everyone.
I
am
not
usually
an
irritating
character.
My
game
plan
failed".
Well,
Ratheesh's
elimination
has
certainly
changed
the
game
in
the
house.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
second
week
will
go
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
come
up
with
several
surprises
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants
this
time.
In
fact,
the
BB
house
has
also
been
categorised
into
four
different
rooms.
While
Fire
Room
will
have
a
minimalist
design,
the
Black
&
White
room
will
have
a
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
will
be
exuding
a
mystifying
vibe
and
will
be
having
a
larger
than
life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
On
the
other
hand,
Vintage
Room
is
a
luxurious
treat
with
velvet
panelled
beds,
a
cozy
fireplace
and
other
amenities
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 14:37 [IST]