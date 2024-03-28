Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Will Yamuna Rani Get Evicted Due To Lowest Votes? Here’s The BIG TWIST

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Elimination
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
is
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal,
has
been
creating
ripples
ever
since
it
went
on
air.
From
the
theme
to
contestants
to
the
tasks,
everything
about
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
the
audience
intrigued.
And
while
the
show
is
in
the
third
week,
each
episode
is
coming
up
with
a
new
twist
int
the
game
which
is
keeping
everyone
on
their
toes.
In
fact,
as
the
nominations
for
the
third
week
were
announced,
it
turned
out
to
be
a
nail
biting
moment
for
everyone.
For
the
uninitiated,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
including
Norah
Muskaan,
Ansiba,
Sreerekha,
Jaanmoni,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jasmin
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose
and
Arjun.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
tongues
have
been
wagging
speculating
who
will
be
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
week.
In
fact,
while
Arjun
has
been
leading
the
vote
meter
with
highest
votes,
Yamuna
Rani
has
been
struggling
to
secure
votes
in
her
favour.
With
Yamuna
Rani
being
the
least
voted
contestant
this
week,
will
she
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
during
the
weekend?
As
the
speculations
are
rife
about
the
same,
the
recent
update
about
the
popular
reality
show
suggests
that
there
will
be
no
elimination
this
week.
Yes!
You
read
that
right.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
having
no
elimination
in
the
third
week.
The
decision
was
taken
by
the
makers
in
the
wake
of
the
recent
incident
in
the
house,
To
note,
while
Nishana
and
Suresh
Menon
were
eliminated
during
the
last
weekend
on
the
basis
of
audience
votes,
the
Bigg
Boss
house
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
after
Asi
Rocky
and
Sijo
John
got
into
an
ugly
fight.
In
fact,
much
to
everyone's
shock,
Rocky
even
punched
Sijo
following
which
the
latter
got
injured.
Post
the
incident,
Rocky
was
ousted
from
the
show
for
violating
the
roles.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
John
has
also
left
the
house
post
his
ugly
fight
with
Rocky.
Reportedly,
Sijo's
hit
was
badly
hurt
in
the
fight
and
it
is
reported
that
he
is
likely
to
step
out
for
the
treatment
for
the
same.
While
there
are
speculations
about
the
number
of
days
Sijo
will
be
on
rest,
it
has
left
people
wondering
if
he
will
be
making
a
comeback
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
anytime
soon.
With
two
people
already
leaving
the
house
in
this
week
already,
looks
like
the
makers
have
decided
to
give
the
contestants
a
break
from
the
audience.
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 11:56 [IST]