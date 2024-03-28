Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Gabri, Jaanmoni, Sreerekha & Yamuna In Danger; Who Got The Least Votes?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Today: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been acing the entertainment quotient and there are no second thoughts about it. The popular reality show, which is hosted by superstar Mohanlal, has been synonymous with tiffs, controversies and fights and it has turned out to be a complete entertainment package. Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a massive twist in the game after the show saw a double elimination.

While Nishana and Suresh Menon were evicted on the basis of votes, much to everyone's surprise, Asi Rocky was kicker out of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 for violating the rules. For the uninitiated, he had assaulted Sijo John physically following which has ousted from the show. While Rocky's eviction came as a jolt for the contestants, the nominations for the upcoming elimination also turned out to be a game changer in the house.

To note, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination in the third week including Norah Muskaan, Ansiba, Sreerekha, Janmooni, Yamuna Rani, Jasmine Jaffar, Gabri Jose and Arjun. While the fans have been voting in large numbers, it is Arjun who has been leading the voting meter with over 50% votes followed by Jasmin.

Interestingly, as per the voting trends on Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, it is a fight to survival between Gabri, Jaanmoni, Sreerekha and Yamuna Rani and speculations are rife about who will be eliminated from the show this week. While Gabri, Jaanmooni and Sreerekha are struggling at over 5% votes respectively, it is Yamuna Rani, who has received the least number of votes so far and is likely to get eliminated this week from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

Meanwhile, Sijo John has also left the house post his ugly fight with Rocky. Reportedly, Sijo's hit was badly hurt in the fight and it is reported that he is likely to step out for the treatment for the same. While there are speculations about the number of days Sijo will be on rest, it has left people wondering if he will be making a comeback on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 anytime soon. Well, while Sijo's exit hasn't been confirmed officially, his exit will certainly be a game changer.