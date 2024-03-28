Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Gabri, Jaanmoni, Sreerekha & Yamuna In Danger; Who Got The Least Votes?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Today:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
acing
the
entertainment
quotient
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
popular
reality
show,
which
is
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal,
has
been
synonymous
with
tiffs,
controversies
and
fights
and
it
has
turned
out
to
be
a
complete
entertainment
package.
Recently,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
massive
twist
in
the
game
after
the
show
saw
a
double
elimination.
While
Nishana
and
Suresh
Menon
were
evicted
on
the
basis
of
votes,
much
to
everyone's
surprise,
Asi
Rocky
was
kicker
out
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
for
violating
the
rules.
For
the
uninitiated,
he
had
assaulted
Sijo
John
physically
following
which
has
ousted
from
the
show.
While
Rocky's
eviction
came
as
a
jolt
for
the
contestants,
the
nominations
for
the
upcoming
elimination
also
turned
out
to
be
a
game
changer
in
the
house.
To
note,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
in
the
third
week
including
Norah
Muskaan,
Ansiba,
Sreerekha,
Janmooni,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jasmine
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose
and
Arjun.
While
the
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers,
it
is
Arjun
who
has
been
leading
the
voting
meter
with
over
50%
votes
followed
by
Jasmin.
Interestingly,
as
per
the
voting
trends
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
it
is
a
fight
to
survival
between
Gabri,
Jaanmoni,
Sreerekha
and
Yamuna
Rani
and
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
be
eliminated
from
the
show
this
week.
While
Gabri,
Jaanmooni
and
Sreerekha
are
struggling
at
over
5%
votes
respectively,
it
is
Yamuna
Rani,
who
has
received
the
least
number
of
votes
so
far
and
is
likely
to
get
eliminated
this
week
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Meanwhile,
Sijo
John
has
also
left
the
house
post
his
ugly
fight
with
Rocky.
Reportedly,
Sijo's
hit
was
badly
hurt
in
the
fight
and
it
is
reported
that
he
is
likely
to
step
out
for
the
treatment
for
the
same.
While
there
are
speculations
about
the
number
of
days
Sijo
will
be
on
rest,
it
has
left
people
wondering
if
he
will
be
making
a
comeback
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
anytime
soon.
Well,
while
Sijo's
exit
hasn't
been
confirmed
officially,
his
exit
will
certainly
be
a
game
changer.