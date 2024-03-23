Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Elimination Prediction Week 2: Rishi, Sijo & Norah Lead The Meter; Here Are Deets

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Today:
The
latest
second
week's
voting
results
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
voting
results
raise
anxiety
among
the
show's
ardent
followers.
Just
like
that,
the
reality
show
hosted
by
Mohanlal
came
to
the
end
of
its
second
week,
bringing
the
elimination
day
closer.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Nominated
Contestants
In
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
reality
show's
second
week's
nomination
program,
as
many
as
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
in
the
second
week.
The
list
includes
Resmin
Bai,
Suresh
Menon,
Sijo
John,
Rishi
S.
Kumar,
Asi
Rocky,
Norah
Muskaan,
Jinto,
and
Nishana.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Voting
Results
Week
2
As
per
the
latest
figures
available
on
the
internet
voting
results
for
the
nominated
contestants
are
as
follows.
Sijo
John-
1.9
K
Rishi
Kumar-
4.7
K
Jinto-
1.4
K
Asi
Rocky-
1.5
K
Resmin
Bai-
702
Norah
Muskaan-
1.6
K
Nishana-
1
K
Suresh
Menon-
568
Rishi
S.
Kumar,
Sijo
John,
and
Norah
Muskaan
are
the
top
three
contestants
who
are
leading
the
voting
meter.
Followed
by
Asi
Rocky,
Jinto,
and
Resmin
in
the
second
week.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Contestants
In
Danger
Zone
Going
by
these
voting
results,
Nishana,
Suresh
Menon,
and
Resmin
are
the
three
contestants
who
lack
a
decent
vote
bank
to
help
them
survive
in
the
reality
show
house.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Season
6
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
is
different
from
the
previous
seasons
and
there
are
four
different
rooms-
Fire
room,
Black
and
White
room,
Cards
room,
and
Vintage
Room.
Each
of
these
rooms
was
designed
with
special
attention
and
a
distinctive
design
and
colour
concept.
Depending
on
the
tasks
and
performances,
or
the
privileges,
the
Bigg
Boss
will
ask
the
contestants
to
make
use
of
these
amenities
or
to
sacrifice
them
accordingly.
The
episodes
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
are
available
to
stream
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
apart
from
the
Asianet
channel
where
it
goes
on
air
from
9
PM
on
weekends
and
9.30
PM
on
weekdays.