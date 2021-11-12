Kurup Movie Review: This Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Is An Engrossing Slow-Burn Thriller!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shobita Dhulipala, Shobita Dhulipala Director: Srinath Rajendran

Kurup, the crime thriller that features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres today. The Srinath Rajendran directorial has got a record release in the history of Malayalam cinema, with around 2500 shows on its day 1. Kurup, which features Dulquer Salmaan as India's longest-wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup, is bankrolled by the actor's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.

Plot

Sukumaran Kurup (Dulquer Salmaan), an NRI man kills a film representative named Chacko and burns his body to fake his own death, with the help of his relative Bhaskara Pillai (Shine Tom Chacko). The investigation is headed by DYSP Krishna Das (Indrajith Sukumaran), who almost manages to catch Kurup.

About The Film:

Kurup, which was originally slated to hit the theatres for Eid 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to leading man Dulquer Salmaan, the makers said No to an OTT deal worth crores, just because they passionately made this film for the big screens. From the initial reports, this slow-burn crime thriller is already winning the hearts and is a sure-shot winner.

Along with Dulquer Salmaan, Kurup features an extensive star case including Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Shobita Dhulipala (as Kurup's wife Sharada), Sunny Wayne (as Peter), Hareesh Kanaran, Gopakumar, Surabhi Lakshmi, Anupama Parameshwaran, and others. This Srinath Rajendran directorial has some surprising cameo appearances, that are going to keep the excitement level of the audiences high.

Verdict

Kurup is an engrossing slow-burn thriller that stays true to its genre. Exceptional casting, brilliant making, and technical aspects make this Dulquer Salmaan starrer a fantastic theatre experience.