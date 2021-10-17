Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Mira Jagannath & Gayatri Datar; 5 People In Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's chavadi special episode starts with Vishhal Nikam and Trupti Desai's discussion. Vishhal tells Trupti that Surekha Kudachi was opposing to give her Garba pass. In the bedroom area, Mira Jagannath expresses her disappointment over people's thoughts about her. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Mauja Hi Mauja'. In the garden area, Gayatri Datar and Mira Jagannath discuss about their strategy in the game.

Later, host Mahesh Manjrekar starts his chavadi aka weekend class with the housemates. He asks Surekha Kudachi not to get angry quickly. The host also tells Trupti Desai that she could have made the captaincy task entertaining. After that, Mahesh Manjrekar starts bashing Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar for their behaviour throughout the week. He scolds them for not accepting any duty.

Moreover, Mahesh also tells Mira that she should start her own show, 'Mich Boss'. He tells the housemates that Mira has been controlling the house for weeks now. She knows how to play the game but her approach is not looking good on-screen. On the other hand, Mahesh Manjrekar also tells Gayatri not to fight unnecessarily.

Notably, Mahesh Manjrekar tells Sneha Wagh to play for her own. He tells her that she is being used by other people like a stepney. Apart from that, Manjrekar also tells Adish Vaidya to control his behaviour towards Sneha. Later, the host calls Mira and Gayatri 'gossip girls'. Moreover, he slams them for making personal comments about Sonali and Vishhal's friendship. He tells Mira that she also speaks about another love story in the house.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar sarcastically praises Utkarsh Shinde for his concern for Santosh Chaudhary. He tells him that he could have left the place for Dadus in the nomination task. Later, Sneha tells Jay Dudhane that she doesn't trust anyone.

Later, he scolds Mira Jagannath for her teaching skills. He schools her for behaving in the task. Moreover, he also bashes Adish Vaidya for disrespecting teachers. Mahesh Manjrekar asks Dadus to play for himself and put his opinions.

After that, as per Dussehra rituals, Mahesh Manjrekar asks housemates to put an arrow on the Ravana by mentioning the contestant's name who they feel are bad. The housemates do the task. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar reveals the names of three safe contestants from the elimination. Meenal Shah, Vishhal Nikam and Trupti Desai get safe. The other five nominated contestants such as Surekha Kudachi, Santosh Chaudhary, Sneha Wagh, Vikas Patil and Sonali Patil are in the danger zone. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!