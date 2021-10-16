Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Surekha Kudachi Likely To Get Out Of The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to make the show entertaining and watchable. In this week, many housemates managed to show their different shades during the 'BB College' tasks. After the entry of Adish Vaidya as a wild card contestant, the show has become quite an interesting one to watch and the equations between the housemates have also changed after his entry.

In the nomination task, eight contestants such as Surekha Kudachi, Trupti Desai, Santosh Chaudhary, Vishhal Nikam, Sonali Patil, Sneha Wagh, Vikas Patil and Meenal Shah have been nominated this week for elimination. In the latest episode, Trupti Desai and Surekha Kudachi were seen locking horns with each other during the captaincy task. Ahead of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi episode, fans are eager to know who will get eliminated this week.

Amidst all, a latest and final voting trend suggests that Surekha Kudachi could get eliminated from the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 this week. Yes, you read that right! According to the voting trend, Surekha Kudachi and Trupti Desai are at the bottom, and the actress is standing last on the list. Let us tell you, the trend is not confirmed as fans could witness a major twist in the upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Last week, Akshay Waghmare had to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 due to a lack of votes. The housemates were in shock after learning about Akshay's elimination. Talking about the current week, Surekha performed exceedingly well during the task. Hence, it is quite tough to guess who will get eliminated from the show. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!