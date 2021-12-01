Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Housemates Get Emotional After Meeting Their Family Members

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a continuation of the nomination task, in which housemates play hard in the fifth round. Eventually, Meenal Shah nominates Mira Jagannath in the fifth round and gets a temptation of 'dessert for the week'. By the end of the nomination task, Vikas Patil, Gayatri Datar, Meenal Shah, Sonali Patil and Mira Jagannath get nominated. But there is a twist as voting lines will be closed this week.

Later, Jay Dudhane tells Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath that Meenal Shah does not deserve to stay in the house. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Zingaat'. In the kitchen area, Vikas tells Sonali that they should target Mira by not giving her importance. Gayatri, Vikas and Sonali discuss about Mira. After that, Vikas complains to Sonali about Meenal as she was seen sitting with Vishhal Nikam.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss sends coffee and dessert for Utkarsh and Meenal respectively. After that, Bigg Boss tells housemates that they are giving an opportunity to meet their family members. BB gives 120 minutes to the housemates, which is needed to be divided amongst the eight housemates.

During a discussion, Mira Jagannath demands housemates to give her maximum time to meet her family members, as she feels that her father could come to meet her. The actress says that her dad has not spoken to her for the past 5 years now. Vishhal also says that he stays away from his parents. Moreover, Vikas requests housemates to give him maximum time as she wants to enquire about his ailing son.

With the majority, housemates give more time to Vikas. Notably, Mira Jagannath gets the least time. She gets upset and lashes out at housemates. Later, Bigg Boss plays freeze and release tasks. Interestingly, Vikas Patil's wife Swati comes to meet him. The actor gets emotional and asks her about his son's health. He introduces his wife to everyone. Swati asks housemates to play sportingly.

After that, Mira Jagannath's brother Sagar comes to meet her. She gets emotional while talking to him. Later, Sonali Patil's mother and aunt come to meet her. The actress gets emotional while talking to her mother. She gives blessings to all the housemates. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!