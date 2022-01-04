Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finalist Utkarsh Shinde To Host A TV Show; Details Inside

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 got over last month with the grand finale event. Interestingly, Vishhal Nikam bagged the trophy along with the prize money of Rs 20 lakh. He defeated Jay Dudhane, Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and Meenal Shah respectively. Talking about Utkarsh Shinde, the doctor-singer had an amazing Bigg Boss journey. He developed a strong bond of friendship with Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagannath inside the house.

Apart from that, Utkarsh Shinde also showcased his amazing talent of hosting, acting, mimicking and so on. He was also considered as 'Mastermind' of the house. Now, after the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 show, Colors Marathi has approached him to host one of their upcoming TV shows.

In a candid chat with ETimes TV, Utkarsh Shinde said, "I am so excited that people showered so much love on me when I was in Bigg Boss. I did not win the show but I won the hearts of people. Bigg Boss also praised me for my hosting skills, dance performance, and entertainment. They gave me the tag of 'All-rounder Utkarsh Shinde'. Seeing my ability and talent, I have got an opportunity to host an upcoming show on the same channel where Bigg Boss Marathi was aired. I am so excited to host the show soon. Currently, we are in the pre-production process and everyone will know the details soon."

Moreover, Utkarsh Shinde also informed that he is going to make a rap song with his BFFs of BB house, Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagannath. Interestingly, the song will be titled as 'Tapatap'. Utkarsh said, "Our Tapatap is going to entertain the viewers soon. Mira would also play a pivotal role in the song."

After his revelation, fans are waiting for the big surprise from Utkarsh Shinde. Let's wait for the same.