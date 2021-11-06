Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mira Jagannath Becomes Captain Of The House; Neetha Shetty Wins Style Icon Title

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the discussion between Meenal Shah and Vishhal Nikam over the captaincy contender task, in which Meenal had got down of the dance floors due to Mira Jagannath, Trupti Desai and Gayatri Datar. Vishhal expresses disappointment over Meenal's game. In the bathroom area, Meenal tells Sonali Patil that Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam are playing mind games.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Aali Majhya Ghari Diwali'. All the housemates wish 'Happy Diwali' to each other. Later, Vikas and Sonali discuss about Meenal. Vikas tells Sonali that Meenal was playing with Jay and Utkarsh for the captaincy contender ship. In the kitchen area, Vishhal Nikam tells Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus not to do dishwashing alone. He asks Dadus to take a stand for himself.

On the other hand, Sneha Wagh tells Vishhal Nikam that his behaviour seems to be different in the house. Later, Bigg Boss announces the end of Sneha Wagh's captaincy. After that, Bigg Boss announces a new captaincy task 'Diva Captaincycha' for Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar. The contenders will have to draw diyas on paper and stick it on the artificial diyas in the garden area. The contenders will have to choose supporters, who can also help them stick the diyas or can destroy other's diyas. Mira will get red colour paper and Gayatri will get yellow colour paper. Trupti Desai will be the sanchalaks of the task.

As the task begins, Mira and Gayatri start making diyas, whereas Jay and Vikas start helping them respectively. During the task, the helpers get aggressive and try to destroy each other's diyas. In the first round, Mira takes a lead. In the second round, Gayatri and Mira choose Vishhal and Utkarsh as their helpers respectively. In the second round too, Mira takes a lead. After the second round, Vishhal and Jay engage in a heated argument.

Mira Jagannath also wins the third and final round and becomes the captain of the house. After that, Bigg Boss announces a unique fun task, in which Neetha, Sonali, Meenal and Mira will be doing a ramp walk to become the style icon of the house. Neetha gets Miss Confused title, whereas, Sonali, Meenal and Mira get 'Miss Drama Queen', 'Miss Perfect Khiladi' and 'Miss Bindaas' respectively.

The divas dazzle the stage with their ramp walk, and eventually, judges Trupti, Sneha and Gayatri choose Neetha Shetty as the 'Style Icon' of the house. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!