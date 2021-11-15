Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens Call Neetha Shetty’s Elimination ‘Unfair’; See Tweets

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 viewers recently witnessed a shocking eviction of the season. For the unversed, the Mahesh Manjrekar show's second wild-card contestant Neetha Shetty got eliminated from the house. Well, her elimination indeed left her fans as well as the contestants in shock. Let us tell you, as per the final voting results, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus was supposed to get out of the house, however, to keep him in the game, makers reportedly decided to evict Neetha.

Let us tell you, she was standing in the fifth position in the voting results, while Utkarsh Shinde and Dadus were in sixth and seventh positions respectively. Well, Neetha Shetty's elimination didn't go down well with netizens as they called it 'unfair'. Many of them criticized Bigg Boss Marathi 3 makers for unnecessarily favouring Dadus in the game. See tweets-

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Vikas-Gayatri Mimic Jay-Sneha; Neetha Shetty Gets Eliminated

@BBMSamikshak "too bad #NeethaShetty! you were playing a good game but for whatever reason #dadus and #SonaliPatil seemed better players to #BiggBossMarathi3 (Sarcasm!!) they are not. you should have absolutely stayed and one of them should have been evicted. very disappointed..." @KamalPatare876 "#BiggBossMarathi3 #neethashetty Really Bad luck girl Av was too amazing, Bigg boss, wild card च नाटक बंद करा आता. Dadus नावाच्या अजगराने अजून एक Contestant गिळला (Sorry Dadus)." @WazatMau "@manjrekarmahesh @ColorsMarathi unfair eviction, scripted show kiti divas safe karnar asa karat karat Kishori sahane sarakha gheun janar ka top 6 kele tasa ani public Kay chutiya ka vote karayla #SonaliPatil #NeethaShetty strong player ahe @IamSonaliPatil." @greyshades_life "Does voting in #BBM3 comes under RTI?? If so, someone with appropriate knowledge should take action.. #NeethaShetty eviction was clearly unfair #BiggBossMarathi3."

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Neetha Shetty Gets Out Of The House

For the unversed, Neetha Shetty had arguments with Sonali Patil, Mira Jagannath and Sneha Wagh inside the house. She was also questioned for her lack of knowledge in cooking food.