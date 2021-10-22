Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Santosh Chaudhary AKA Dadus Becomes Captain Of The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Team B discussing about the cancelled task. On the other hand, Sneha Wagh apologises to Bigg Boss for being aggressive. She tells them that she doesn't want to be in the nominations. Sonali Patil tells Vishhal Nikam about Jay Dudhane's advice to her of staying safe from Vikas Patil.

In the garden area, Mira Jagannath breaks down in tears as she wants to release her aggression. Gayatri Datar tries to console her. Mira expresses her disappointment over Meenal Shah's actions in the task. In conversation with Jay, Trupti Desai and Jay, Gayatri cries as she feels scared of nomination.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Ek Dusre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum'. In the morning, Vishhal Nikam talks about Mira Jagannath. Sonali Patil gets annoyed and slams him for talking about Mira in the morning. Vikas and others discuss about Utkarsh Shinde's capability in the task.

Later, Sonali Patil asks Utkarsh Shinde to clean the bathroom properly. Interestingly, Sonali gives funny hashtags to each housemate of the house. Sonali confronts Vikas for his game. After that, Bigg Boss announces the end of Trupti Desai's captaincy.

Bigg Boss gives a chance to all the housemates to compete for captaincy except Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh and Gayatri Datar as they have been nominated for the next week. The captain will be elected on the basis of the housemates' votes. Vikas and Dadus try to convince the housemates.

In the voting process, Dadus receives 6 votes and Vikas get 5 votes. Santosh Chaudhary votes for Mira Jagannath whereas, Vikas Patil gives his vote to Meenal Shah. Eventually, on the basis of maximum votes, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus becomes the new captain of the house. Housemates celebrate the moment of his victory and bring him to the captain's room. Later, Dadus distributes duties to the housemates. In the night, housemates celebrate Kojagiri Purnima by drinking milk together. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!