Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 30 Highlights: Team A Wins ‘Halla Bol’ Task; Vishhal And Akshay Fight

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 starts with the Team A's round as Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar sit on the scooter to face the torture. Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam, Aavishkar Darwhekar and Meenal Wagh start torturing Jay and Gayatri by throwing soap water, garbage and many other things. Unlike in the first round, captain Utkarsh Shinde plays smart and does not let Team B's players use salt water, chilli powder and many other things.

During the task, Vishhal Nikam and Akshay Waghmare engage in a heated war of words. On the other hand, Mira Jagannath and Sneha Wagh keep shouting from outside and try to control the game. They ask Utkarsh to have a look at the things that Team B is using on Jay and Gayatri. After all the ruckus, Vikas and Meenal play a mind game and try to pinch Jay and Gayatri. In this act, their band gets detached and Team B members think that they have won the round.

However, Utkarsh Shinde refuses to accept it and engage in an argument with Vikas Patil. Later, Team B leaves the task. Eventually, Bigg Boss plays the buzzer and Team A wins the 'Halla Bol' task. Vikas Patil and the team don't agree with the decision, however, Bigg Boss tells them that the sanchalak's decision will be the final one. After that, in a victory speech, Gayatri Datar says that she accepted Vikas Patil's challenge and proved him wrong by playing it exceedingly well. She also says that she played the woman card as the girls in her group are strong. Interestingly, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus gifts a pair of gold chains to Jay and Gayatri.

After that, Vikas, Vishhal, Aavishkar and Meenal start discussing Surekha Kudachi's lack of involvement in the task. They think that she played from the opposite team's side. On the other hand, Sneha Wagh and Mira Jagannath discuss Aavishkar Darwhekar's behaviour. Sneha reveals that she saw the same aggression in Vikas' eyes, and compared it with Aavishkar. Mira praises her for tolerating him. Sneha says that she used to stay away from the place where Aavishkar was there.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the peppy song, 'Ek Do Teen'. Later, at the dining table, Sneha, Mira, Jay, Gayatri, Utkarsh and Akshay discuss the abuses Team B used during the task. Moreover, in the kitchen area, Mira and Sneha see Meenal tearing Salt packet with her teeth. Sneha asks her to use a scissor or knife. She says that she will not eat food if that salt is added to it.

Later, in the bedroom area, Mira and Sneha fight with Meenal and tell her that she plays a mind game and doesn't speak to anyone nicely. After that, Meenal, Vikas, Aavishkar and Vishhal discuss Sonali Patil as she was seen lost this week due to Surekha Kudachi. Sonali gets upset with Meenal for ignoring her. Meenal apologises to her for the same. After that, Bigg Boss announces a new captaincy task and informs everyone that Utkarsh Shinde's period of managing the house as a captain is over. Bigg Boss asks the winning team to choose the two best contenders from their team for the captaincy task. Team A chooses Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar for the game. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!