Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Bhushan Kadu's Wife Kadambari Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Bigg Boss Marathi fame comedian Bhushan Kadu's wife Kadambari Kadu passed away. The 39-year-old breathed her last on May 29, Saturday morning due to COVID-19 complications. As per the reports, Kadambari Kadu had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back and was admitted to a private hospital in Thane.

However, her health deteriorated later and she was shifted to the KEM Hospital, where she breathed her last. Kadambari Kadu is survived by husband Bhushan Kadu and their only child, Prakirtha Kadu. The comedian had introduced his wife and child to the audiences, during his stint with the Bigg Boss Marathi show.

Mayuri Deshmukh Pens Emotional Appreciation Post For Her Friend And Remembering Late Husband Ashutosh Bhakre

Bhushan Kadu's friend, the Bigg Boss Marathi season 1 winner Megha Dhade expressed her grief over the untimely demise of Kadambari, in her chat with ETimes TV. "We all BB Marathi mates are shocked after learning about the sad demise of Kadambari. Bhushan first introduced us to Kadambari when she came into the house during a family special episode. She was such a strong woman and always tried to boost Bhushan's morale. I still remember when she came inside the BB house; she came in with a lot of confidence. We are all shocked that how something like this can happen with such a strong and young woman," said Megha.

Actor Hemant Joshi Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

"We also met Bhushan's son Prakirtha inside the BB house. It's hard for me to even imagine that 8 years old child now has to live without his mom. The child can buy all happiness in the world but will never ever get his mom back. Bhushan has to be strong now and think about his son's future. Bhushan has to play now both mother and father's role in Prakirtha's life. We all are there with Bhushan in this tough phase of his life," Megha Dhade added.