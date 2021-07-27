Umesh Kamat To Take Legal Action For Linking Him To Raj Kundra's Case, Says It Has Cost Him A 'Heavy Price'

Marathi actor Umesh Kamat recently slammed media outlets for using his pictures and alleging his involvement in Raj Kundra's case without any verification of facts. The actor took to his Instagram account and clarified that the person named in the ongoing Raj Kundra case is not him.

In the social media post, the actor had also revealed that he will take legal action against the outlets that used his name and image in the case articles. "These acts on part of the news channels/media platforms are entirely irresponsible and without any form of basic verification of facts."

In the post, he also added that the allegations have caused tremendous humiliation, unwanted speculation and agony to his family and have resulted in severe damage to his reputation and defamation.

Umesh Kamat Slams Media For Naming Him In Raj Kundra Case; 'Irresponsible Incident Has Led To Mental Agony'

Now, the actor is set to take legal action against the media houses. The actor released a statement saying, "The linkup to this controversy has made me pay a heavy price, just because of the co-incidence of a shared name with Raj Kundra's associate and because of irresponsible journalism. I hope that no other actor, celebrity or common man ever has to go through this ordeal again."

He also urged the media fraternity to be mindful and stop using his pictures in articles associated with the case. "It is my humble request to the media to be responsible and do a proper verification of facts before broadcasting or publishing any material pertaining to the case of Mr. Raj Kundra, that involves the name "Umesh Kamat", failing which I will be forced to take necessary legal action against those concerned as well."

The statement concluded by saying, "Since the concerned news channels/media platforms have failed to follow the basic protocol of running a fact check on the information that is being broadcasted and used in their news pieces, I have decided to pursue appropriate legal action against all the responsible entities."