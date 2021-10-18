Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Pictures: Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Shreyas Talpade & Others Make Stylish Appearances
Zee Marathi Awards 2021 aka Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Awards 2021 is all set to telecast on October 30, 2021, on Zee Marathi. The event was recently shot in Mumbai and it was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Govinda and so on. The pictures and videos from the Zee Marathi Awards 2021 are going viral on the internet, and fans can't stop gushing over Marathi TV celebs' stylish looks.
Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Govinda, Shreyas Talpade And Prarthana Behere
Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty were the special guests of the show. They promoted their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi on the stage of Zee Marathi Awards 2021. Katrina looked stunning in a yellow and red print lehenga. Rohit Shetty was looking dapper in a dark blue blazer. Superstar Govinda dazzled the stage with his energetic performance. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath fame Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere stole the show with their romantic dance number.
Aditi Sarangdhar, Apurva Nemlekar, Priya Marathe, Sheetal Kshirsagar And Dipti Ketkar
Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla fame Aditi Sarangdhar looked hot in a blue gown. Priya Marathe too looked gorgeous in the same colour. Dipti Ketkar looked beautiful in a white and blue gown. Ratris Khel Chale 3's Apurva Nemlekar looked stunning in a floral white gown. Sheetal Kshirsagar looked ravishing in a purple gown.
Shakuntala Nare, Triyug, Arnav, Man Udu Udu Zhala And Others
Man Udu Udu Zhala girls dazzled in red. Triyug and Arnav looked dapper in blazers. Shakuntala and Sainkit Kamat looked amazing in white. Little angel Myra looked cute in a purple gown. Other celebs too made stylish appearances.