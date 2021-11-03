‘Dilecious Music’ Composer Dileep Kumar Kandula Talks About His Hurdles

Music is embedded in each and every part of our lives. As Edward Elgar had said, "There is music in the air, music all around us; the world is full of it, and you simply take as much as you require". It is a powerful source of motivation and distraction. Dileep Kumar Kandula's soulful music has attracted everyone's attention, time, and interest.

Dileep Kumar Kandula is the composer of the captivating and mesmerizing album named 'Dilecious Music' consisting of four tracks named 'Marching of Enchanted Ants', 'Dream of Ecstasy', 'Come Along the Way Dear' and 'You are my Something'. Dileep Kumar enjoys experimenting with music and creates engaging compositions using a blend of his musical abilities and cutting-edge technology. He is rekindling his interest in music and has been working on improving his musical composition.

In the past, Dileep was deeply immersed in the entrepreneurial industry, successfully launching and establishing numerous start-ups, all of which have proven to be extremely successful ventures that have even expanded into franchises. In addition, he had a brief on-screen appearance in the popular Telugu film "21". However, his minor but heart-wrenching and tragic role earned the hearts of millions of people and critics. Moreover, he is the director of the Doordrushti Foundation, which serves the impoverished and the underprivileged by accepting only one rupee as a tribute. His passion for music and his work, sympathy for society is remarkable.

Due to Dileep Kumar Kandula's limited time because of his early-stage endeavours, he never got the opportunity to pursue his deepest ambition for music composition. He states that creating music can be very time-consuming but is immensely pleasurable and rewarding. His days were full of sleepless nights and troubling days, but the output was worth the effort. Whenever he was on the verge of giving up, his entrepreneurial spirit did not let him do so. He says that the beginning was just a collection of minor songs, but it soon grew into an album that is now receiving positive feedback from the public. He is very much pleased with how his first album resonated with the audience and is hoping to get started on the next one in the following months. He quotes the famous words of Haruki Murakami to describe his feeling for music, "Music brings a warm glow to my vision, thawing mind and muscle from their endless wintering".