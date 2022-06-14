Justin Bieber Shares Health Update, Says I Know This Storm Will Pass

Justin Bieber recently revealed that he's suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. On Monday (June 13) he took to his Instagram account to share a health update with his fans and said that he will get through it and believes that the storm will pass.

Justin Bieber Reveals The Right Side Of His Face Is Paralysed After Virus Attack

For the unversed, Ramsay Hunt syndrome caused partial face paralysis for the Canadian pop singer. It is a neurological disease caused by Varicella Zoster a virus that causes inflammation of the nerves that are involved in facial movements. The nerves lose their ability to function, leading to temporary facial palsy or paralysis.

In an Instagram story the singer wrote he has taken refuge and solace in God. "Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feeling. Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I am reminded he knows all of me."

The note added, "He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm I am facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, Jesus is with me."

Earlier this month, in a video he had revealed that the can't move half of his face. He showed fans how he can't smile or blink with one side of his face. He had concluded the clip by saying,"So there's full paralysis on this side of my face...It will go back to normal. It's just time, and we don't know how much time that's going to be."

The video came after Justin cancelled his upcoming concerts in Toronto and Washington DC. Bieber assured his fans of full recovery, however, he added he doesn't exactly know how long will that process take.