      Justin Bieber Deletes Post Endorsing Morgan Wallen's Music, Says 'I Don't Support Racism'

      Justin Bieber has apologised for endorsement of country music star Morgan Wallen's song, six months after a video was leaked of Wallen drunkenly using the N-word with his friends. The Canadian singer-songwriter took to his Instagram stories and shared a statement and deleted his previous post about Wallen.

      Earlier this year, Bieber had shared a screenshot of Wallen's 'Sand In My Boots' from 'Dangerous: The Double Album, and captioned it as "Love this album".However, he has now deleted the post and penned an apology saying, "I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments. As you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended."

      Justin also confessed his wrongdoings and added, "When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny." He acknowledged hurting African American community's sentiment and but was fortunate enough to learn and educate himself about the issues. "This brings those painful memories back up; I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person," he concluded.

      Notably, Wallen faced backlash on social media after TMZ published the video of him telling a friend to "take care of this p--y-ass n--a" when they returned home from a night out in Nashville. In February 2021, the singer had also issued an apology saying he was "embarrassed and sorry."

      On the work front, Justin's recent release 'Stay' The Kid Laroi, made it to the top spot on Billboard charts. Bieber reportedly is now the fourth name to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 more than once, along with BTS, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 15:39 [IST]
