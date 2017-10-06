 »   »   » An Emotional And A Method Actor Called Rajinikanth!

We all know that Rajinikanth, the Thalaiva of cinema, is an Indian Superstar who rose to the pinnacle through his mass image and commercial roles. Not many know that the legendary Superstar could emote effortlessly in character roles and there is a potential actor in him.

Let's check out two of the main character-oriented movies where Rajinikanth could be spotted as a brilliant artist.

Dear Tamil movie and young gen fans, make an attempt to catch up with these two movies during your free time!

Mullum Malarum

Probably the first and the best of the lot which squeezes the complete potential of actor Rajinikanth. The movie which was directed by J Mahendran, focused more on visual realism without excess melodrama. J. Mahendran, the man who excelled with his screen writing skills had proved his mettle through direction as well.

The movie is about a young, rebellious and a do-gooder winch operator who often rubs friction with his manager. The ego driven tussle leads to the loss of his job.

Rajinikanth as Kaali, is terrific and delivers a stellar performance. It was till that time of the movie where Rajinikanth was majorly seen in antagonist characters which made the producer of the movie a bit jittery about casting Rajini in the said role.

The story of the movie is conveyed in a sharp manner without lengthy dialogues and excess heroism. The dialogue, "Ketta Paiyan Sir Intha Kaali" oozes heroism without any camera effects and action blocks.

The song 'Raman Aandalum Raavanan Aandalum' was a runaway chartbuster and is still the hot favourite for many.

Mullum Malarum, opened to average responses by the public but later on picked up its speed and eventually went on to become a huge commercial success. Rajinikanth's mentor, K Balachander wrote an appreciation letter to Rajinikanth expressing his happiness of introducing such a potential actor into the industry.

Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai (6 To 60)

The subsequent year of Mullum Malarum, witnessed yet another classic family drama. The protagonist toils hard to up bring his younger siblings by sacrificing his needs and happiness post his father's early demise.

While Rajinikanth, the eldest of siblings, continue to suffer in most part of his life, his younger siblings will be seen leading a comfortable living in the second half which only highlights the difference of family values between the siblings.

The movie runs on high quotient of emotions without any commercial elements. The project was first offered to Sivakumar who rejected it upfront which eventually landed in Rajinikanth's net.

Rajini was apprehensive to accept the offer as he was an entertainer till then but a constant persuasion from SP Muthuraman did the trick.

The blockbuster movie was the first turning point in Superstar's career as he successfully earned a massive female following with this flick. He also became the first South Indian actor to win over both mass and class audience with a dark skin tone and a rugged look.

Some of the common highlights of both the discussed movies are:

1. Simple yet powerful storyline

2. Free flow screenplay

3. High emotions

4. Stellar and powerful performances by Rajinikanth

5. Riveting music by Ilayaraaja