 »   »   »  Viswasam & Petta Might Lock Horns This Pongal 2019; Will Ajith's Film Affect The Rajini Starrer?

Last year, the dashing Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when his much-hyped Vivegam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the 'Thala Army'. Directed by Siva, it featured the star in a macho new avatar and served as strong proof of his abilities as a performer. At present, the 'Ultimate Star' is shooting for Viswasam. The film has been directed by Siva and it is slated to hit the screens in 2019 during the festive season of Pongal.

Now, it seems that it won't be able to secure a solo release. The buzz is that Rajinikanth's Petta too might arrive in the theatres around the same time. If this indeed happens, the movie buffs might get treated to the clash of a lifetime.

Interestingly, Thalaiva isn't going through a good phase on the professional front. His last few releases have not lived up to the expectations and underperformed at the box office. As such, if Petta clashes with Viswasam, Thala might overpower Thalaiva.

On a related note, Viswasam is touted to be a commercial masala movie. It also features Nayanthara in the lead. On the other hand, Petta is a Karthick Subbaraj film and features Thalaiva in a new avatar. The film also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran and Trisha in the lead.