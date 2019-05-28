English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rajinikanth, Ajith & Vijay Are In The Top Tier; Kamal Haasan & Vikram Are Not In The League?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The Tamil film industry is blessed in abundance with sheer talents, who are ruling the film industry. With artists like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Vijay, who are both big stars as well as fabulous actors, it needs to be said that Kollywood is a mighty empire filled with talented people. Fans flock into the theatres in large numbers to watch the films of these big stars and it would be a delight for every theatre owner to play the films of these stars who are beyond comparisons. Interestingly, now what has gained the attention of social media users is a latest announcement, the notice of which is doing the rounds online. Read to know the details regarding this.

    The List By Theatre Owners

    In April 2019, the Tamil Nadu theatre's and multiplex owner's association had come out with a new list, describing the new share percentage for the films of the various actors. Reportedly, this has come to effect from May 27, 2019 onwards.

    The Top Tier

    The different share percentages have been categorised into three different categories and the top tier features only three actors. Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith are the actors in the top category.

    The Second Tier

    On the other hand, some of the other big names of the film industry have been listed out in the second tier. It consists of actors like Suriya, Jayam Ravi, Dhanush, STR, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi.

    The Other Artists

    Going by the list, it needs to be believed that all the other artists of the Tamil film industry have been placed at the third spot. The name of top stars like Kamal Haasan and Vikram are not there in the first two-tiers and it might have left their fans shocked. However, the fact that Kamal Haasan is now more active in politics than in films might be a reason behind this. On the other hand, the performance of Vikram's recent movies at the box office might be the reason behind his name not there in the top list.

    READ: When Taapsee Pannu's Comment About Ajith Kumar Upset Fans

    More RAJINIKANTH News

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue