Samantha Akkineni Replaces Nayanthara In This Movie? The Truth Is Out

Nayanthara Loses Aramm 2 To Samantha?

Recently, rumours of Nayanthara not being a part of Aramm 2 began doing the rounds much to the shock of countless 'Thalaivi' fans. The reports further stated that Samantha Akkineni would be stepping into Nayan's shoes for the sequel, which created a buzz on social media.

A Clarification

Now, it seems that rumours were baseless. According to a leading website, Nayanthara will be a part of Aramm 2 whenever it happens. Confirming the same, producer Rajesh said that he will be collaborating with Nayanthara once she wraps up her current commitments.

A Busy Time For Nayan

Interestingly, Nayan is currently shooting for Bigil, which has her paired opposite 'Thalapathy' Vijay. The film, directed by Atlee, features Vijay in the role of football coach and is likely to have a mass connect. Bigil is slated to release this Diwali. Nayan will also be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Darbar, which is likely to release during Pongal 2020. The AR Murugadoss-directed movie reportedly features quite a few good scenes between the Airaa actress and the 'Super One'.

Sam Too Is A Busy Bee

The Akkineni Bahu is currently gearing up for the release of Oh Baby, slated to hit screens tomorrow (July 5, 2019). The film, a remake of the Korean movie Miss Granny, is a crucial release for Sam. The Mersal star will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96.