Actor Thennarasu Dies By Suicide

Young actor Thennarasu, best known for his role in Sivakarthikeyan's 2012 film Marina, died by suicide reportedly due to family disputes. He apparently hanged himself at his home in Chennai's Mylapore.

Though several speculations are doing the rounds about the dispute, there is no official confirmation regarding the reason behind the dispute. Currently, the police have registered a case and are investigating with the information provided by the actor's neighbours. Thennarasu is survived by his wife and a two-year-old child.

Several netizens took to their social media handles to express condolences to his family and also expressed their worry regarding the increase in cases of suicide in the film industry, especially Kollywood.

Talking about Thennarasu's film career, he had essayed a key role in Marina, that also featured Oviya in the lead role. The film directed by Pandiraj was highly appreciated by the audiences after its release. The young actor had also been a part of several other Tamil films.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

SP Charan On Ajith's Absence At SPB's Funeral: How Does It Matter If He Comes In Person Or Not?

Nayanthara Mourns The Death Of Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam; Says 'The Divine Voice Is No More'