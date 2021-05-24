Bigg Boss Tamil 5 To Get Postponed To 2021 End: Reports

Bigg Boss Tamil, the highly celebrated reality show of Tamil television, is all set to return with its fifth season. Earlier, it was reported that the highly anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will be launched by the end of June 2021. However, the latest reports suggest that the show might get postponed.

If the reports are to be true, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has been postponed to 2021 end, due to the ongoing second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic. The Tamil Nadu government has stopped all the shootings inside the state until further notice. The lockdown restrictions have made it impossible for the team to kickstart the shoot of the show.

The new reports have disappointed the loyal fans of Bigg Boss Tamil, who have eagerly waiting for the fifth season of the popular show. The fourth season, which was hosted by the veteran actor Kamal Haasan had broken all the pre-existing TRP records of the Tamil television industry.

Also Read: Nayanthara Hikes Remuneration To Double Figures Post Netrikann's Massive Pre-Release Business?



If the reports are to be believed, popular actor Silambarasan will replace Kamal Haasan as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. According to the grapevine, Kamal Haasan has decided to not return with the new season, as he is busy with his acting and political careers. Instead, the makers have approached Simbu to host season 5 of the show.

Jagame Thandhiram: Nethu Song Featuring Dhanush-Aishwarya Lekshmi Is High On Love

Coming to Bigg Boss Tamil 4, actor Aari Arjuna had emerged as the title winner of the show after spending 100 days inside the house. Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, and Som Shekar, were the finalists of the much-loved show.