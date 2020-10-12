Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Sanam Shetty, Shivani Narayanan And Others?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was launched on October 4, 2020 (Sunday) with much fanfare by host Kamal Haasan. The show has now a total of 16 contestants including Shivani Narayanan, Suresh Chakravarthy, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Aajeedh Khalique, Aari Arjuna, Gabriella Charlton, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Aranthangi Nisha, Balaji Murugadoss, Samyuktha, Velmurugan, Anitha Sampath and Rio Raj.

Ramya Pandian was selected as the first captain of the show while Suresh Chakravarthy has now been chosen as the captain for the second week.

Interestingly, the contestants were relieved of nominations and eliminations for the first week. Other than that, the makers of the show had announced a task for the housemates to spice up the atmosphere of the house. A double trial elimination was held during the first week, including the weekend episode, when Kamal Haasan joined the contestants.

As per the latest promo of the show, Monday's episode will witness the first nomination of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Going by the promo, the contestants will have to nominate any housemate and tell Bigg Boss in the confession room. Interestingly, many were seen nominating Sanam Shetty and Shivani Narayanan for the week's elimination. It is to be noted that the duo was the most talked about contestants during the first week.

Nominations This Week

Sanam Shetty

Shivani Narayanan

(More names are yet to be revealed)

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• The users have to install the Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

