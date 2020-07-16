    For Quick Alerts
      Ilayaraja’s Nephew Pavalar Mainthan Passes Away

      Legendary musician Ilayaraja's Nephew Pavalar Mainthan aka Joe has passed away. He had assisted director RV Udayakumar on several blockbuster hits like Singaravelan starring Kamal Haasan (1992), Kizakku Vaasal featuring Karthik and Revathi (1990) and Chinna Gounder starring Vijayakanth and Sukanya (1992).

      He later made his directorial debut with Naalu Perum Romba Nallavanga starring Power Star Srinivasan and Yasin Disha. Unfortunately, he didn't complete the comedy-thriller which was his dream project. He has also penned dialogues for Karka Kasadara.

      He was the son of famous poet and musician Pavalar Varadarajan and cousin of Yuvan Shankar Raja. Many celebrities and friends of the director have expressed their deepest condolences to the family.

      Thursday, July 16, 2020
